Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Proximus Stock Performance
Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
