ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 4,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

