ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.53. 10,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.61.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned approximately 4.68% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

