Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $2 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.99.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

