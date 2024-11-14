Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,464,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ITA opened at $156.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.17.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

