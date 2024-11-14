Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

