Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

