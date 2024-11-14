Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.47 and last traded at 0.46, with a volume of 535791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.61 and a 200 day moving average of 0.77.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

