Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.40 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 196.59 ($2.53), with a volume of 253172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.80 ($2.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Premier Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,444.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.37.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,726.42). Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

