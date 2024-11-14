Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Shares Up 28.4% – Here’s What Happened

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Poxel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.

