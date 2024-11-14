Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 8,549 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Doug Bailey sold 165 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $11,055.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

