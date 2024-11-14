Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $1.60 to $1.40. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 19,712,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 40,832,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 803,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

