Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

