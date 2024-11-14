Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 94 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 17.5% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,987.44 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,079.50 and a 12-month high of $5,069.44. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,287.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,959.25.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

