Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,526 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $115.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

