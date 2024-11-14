Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,930.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,044.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,836.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

