Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 25,718 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.7 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $132.87 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.