Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,916 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in MetLife were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,917,000 after acquiring an additional 103,752 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

