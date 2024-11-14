Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 103,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.