Planning Capital Management Corp Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Planning Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $388.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.72. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $282.35 and a 52-week high of $390.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.