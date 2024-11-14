Planning Capital Management Corp Has $4.79 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.2% of Planning Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,206,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $110,321,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

NYSE MCD opened at $297.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

