Planning Capital Management Corp Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Planning Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 933.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.65. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

