Planning Capital Management Corp Buys 76 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

