Planning Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.47 and a 52-week high of $607.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.80 and a 200 day moving average of $486.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

