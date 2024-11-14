Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,636. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,610,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,090.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $78,746 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

