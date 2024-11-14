Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,561 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average of $189.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

