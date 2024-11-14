Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 13,264 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.0 %

PFE stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

