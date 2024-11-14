Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
