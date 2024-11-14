Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $7.65 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

