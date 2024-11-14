Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.91 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.