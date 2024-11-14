Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

