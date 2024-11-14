Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPBN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.27%.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Bankshares
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.