Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPBN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.