Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NET opened at $94.16 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -362.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,576. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,301,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,422,966.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $521,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.