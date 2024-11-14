Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,420 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. KBR comprises about 0.7% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 549,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 206,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

