Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.91 and a 52 week high of $314.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

