Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Unionview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 317,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 113,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,629,043. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

