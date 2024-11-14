Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.280 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

