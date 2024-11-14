PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.62 and last traded at $165.40. 806,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,428,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

