PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.26 and last traded at $164.42. Approximately 712,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,441,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

