PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Short Interest Update

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 360.9% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PSTR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s payout ratio is currently -0.64%.

