Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $231.26 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.13. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

