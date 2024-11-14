PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

