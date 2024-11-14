Paul Arthur Farrell Sells 20,266 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

