Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 21057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 35.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 177.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 73,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

