Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,057. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

