Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.58. 4,058,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,092,646. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

