Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Palace Capital Price Performance
Shares of PCA traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 220.10 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.22). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.09.
Palace Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palace Capital
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.