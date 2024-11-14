Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Palace Capital Price Performance

Shares of PCA traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 220.10 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.22). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.09.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.