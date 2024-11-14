Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Lessened by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

