Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 24621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.