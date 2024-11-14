OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at about $478,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWS opened at $22.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

